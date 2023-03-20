The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Progressive makes up about 0.9% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $135.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The firm has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.35.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,210 shares of company stock worth $6,775,738. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.