The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Southern by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

SO stock opened at $68.12 on Monday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average is $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

