The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.50. 834,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499,747. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

