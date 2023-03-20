The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,122 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 6.4% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $147,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at $56.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $82.64.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.721 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also

