The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE TRV traded up $3.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.67. 478,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,500. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

