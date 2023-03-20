THORChain Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00005064 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, THORChain has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $462.31 million and approximately $50.15 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.00357991 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,225.59 or 0.26020044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,475,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

