Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. 10,346,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 15,504,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.72.

Tilray Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $6,586,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,380,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 209,892 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,295,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 3.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,228,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 44,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

