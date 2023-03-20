Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TITN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $684.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.66. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

