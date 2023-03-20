Titleist Asset Management LTD. Buys 460 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VBK stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,701. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $256.50.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

