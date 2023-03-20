Titleist Asset Management LTD. Cuts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $1,109,194,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after buying an additional 2,798,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,986,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,036,000 after buying an additional 1,645,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,460 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.04.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,831,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,805,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average of $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

