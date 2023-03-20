Titleist Asset Management LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 140.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,666 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $113,645.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,188,386.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $113,645.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,188,386.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,769,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,859 shares of company stock worth $7,732,014 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.47. 2,231,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,350,928. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

