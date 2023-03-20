Titleist Asset Management LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up approximately 1.4% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $43.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,089,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,767,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $75.88.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

