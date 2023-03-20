Titleist Asset Management LTD. Purchases 34,940 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 168.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,940 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,270,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,148,156. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Further Reading

