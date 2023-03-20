Titleist Asset Management LTD. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,423,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,603,738. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

