Titleist Asset Management LTD. Sells 12,211 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. decreased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,211 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 11.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PG&E by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in PG&E by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 277,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 21.1% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,186,960. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.78.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.