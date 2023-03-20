Titleist Asset Management LTD. Sells 421 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 218,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 591,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,950,000 after purchasing an additional 197,848 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,115,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,873. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.