Titleist Asset Management LTD. Sells 539 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. cut its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 2.5% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KBC Securities lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $9.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $643.38. The company had a trading volume of 338,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,220. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $714.62. The stock has a market cap of $253.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $646.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

