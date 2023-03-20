TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.30

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03), with a volume of 39493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.64 ($0.03).

TMT Investments Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £817,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.57.

About TMT Investments

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

Featured Stories

