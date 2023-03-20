TomoChain (TOMO) Price Hits $0.55 on Major Exchanges

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $52.52 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00002001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain launched on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,703,725 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The backbone of TomoChain’s products and overall ecosystem is the TomoChain blockchain with its innovative Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus. To facilitate interactions between users (including Voters and Masternode owners) and the TomoChain blockchain, a set of protocols and products have been built to support speed, privacy, usability, and liquidity needs all in one platform. TomoChain goal is to develop highly innovative products and technologies to make TomoChain an ideal platform for blockchain games, decentralized finance, and enterprise-oriented applications.TomoChain supports all EVM-compatible smart-contracts, protocols, and atomic cross-chain token transfers. New scaling techniques such as sharding, EVM parallelisation, private-chain generation, hardware integration will be continuously researched and incorporated into TomoChain’s Masternode architecture which will be an ideal scalable smart-contract public blockchain for decentralized apps, token issuances and token integration for small and big businesses.”

