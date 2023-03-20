Toncoin One Day Volume Hits $29.38 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.36 or 0.00008501 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.06 billion and $29.38 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00031254 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019533 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00198979 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,782.22 or 1.00046466 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002317 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.37988418 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $30,508,116.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

