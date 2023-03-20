Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 50 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Hershey by 26.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Hershey by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Hershey by 0.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 6.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hershey Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,727 shares of company stock worth $11,522,062 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $243.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $247.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.25.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.