Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Decreases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 317,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,420,000 after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,725,000 after purchasing an additional 231,649 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,399,000 after purchasing an additional 405,360 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,905,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.6 %

Several analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $85.46 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

