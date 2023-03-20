Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Grows Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth about $45,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 32.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ATO opened at $114.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.69 and its 200 day moving average is $112.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.