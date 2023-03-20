Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $618,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in 3M were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7,175.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,095,000 after purchasing an additional 545,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $49,856,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of 3M by 201.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 654,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,285,000 after purchasing an additional 437,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $103.22 on Monday. 3M has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $154.66. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

