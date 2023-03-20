Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Invests $207,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Leidos by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Leidos by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

LDOS stock opened at $90.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.24 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.14.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

