Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Raises Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Diageo by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $175.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.51. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $212.33.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.06) to GBX 5,100 ($62.16) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.84) to GBX 4,200 ($51.19) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.51) to GBX 2,750 ($33.52) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

