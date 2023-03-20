Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 598 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Danaher by 31.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Price Performance

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $242.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.48 and its 200 day moving average is $262.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

