TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Price Up 5.4%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.12. Approximately 79,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 841,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.08.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $402.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 231.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

