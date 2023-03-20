Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSCO. Cowen began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $232.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,015,000 after acquiring an additional 34,826 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

