TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of THS traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.93. The stock had a trading volume of 145,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $47.29. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.43.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 41.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

