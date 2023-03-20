Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tremor International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Tremor International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tremor International from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tremor International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Tremor International Stock Performance

Shares of Tremor International stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.24 million, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.90. Tremor International has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tremor International

Tremor International Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 870,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 767,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 168,817 shares in the last quarter. Mithaq Capital SPC bought a new position in shares of Tremor International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tremor International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 229,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.