Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tremor International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Tremor International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tremor International from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tremor International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Tremor International Stock Performance
Shares of Tremor International stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.24 million, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.90. Tremor International has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tremor International
Tremor International Company Profile
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tremor International (TRMR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.