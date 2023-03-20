Tribe Price Up 11.9% This Week (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Tribe has a market capitalization of $126.75 million and approximately $384,422.89 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

