Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tricon Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Tricon Residential from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of TCN opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,122,000 after buying an additional 5,320,361 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,154,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,433,000 after buying an additional 1,593,024 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after buying an additional 254,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,221,000 after buying an additional 3,483,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,416,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,761,000 after buying an additional 3,342,608 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

