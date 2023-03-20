Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tricon Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Tricon Residential from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.
Shares of TCN opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,122,000 after buying an additional 5,320,361 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,154,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,433,000 after buying an additional 1,593,024 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after buying an additional 254,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,221,000 after buying an additional 3,483,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,416,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,761,000 after buying an additional 3,342,608 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.
