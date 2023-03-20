Tricon Residential (TCN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tricon Residential (NYSE: TCN):

3/16/2023 – Tricon Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Tricon Residential was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Tricon Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Tricon Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $13.00 to $11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Tricon Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.00.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of TCN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.57. 1,967,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,980. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59.

Get Tricon Residential Inc alerts:

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tricon Residential by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,416,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,608 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 695,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,517,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.