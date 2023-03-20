Tricon Residential (TCN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tricon Residential (NYSE: TCN):
- 3/16/2023 – Tricon Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2023 – Tricon Residential was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.
- 3/3/2023 – Tricon Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2023 – Tricon Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $13.00 to $11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2023 – Tricon Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.00.
Tricon Residential Stock Performance
Shares of TCN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.57. 1,967,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,980. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59.
Tricon Residential Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 11.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricon Residential (TCN)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.