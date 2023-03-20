TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of TPVG opened at $11.24 on Thursday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.23%. This is an increase from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently -266.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 468,481 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 639,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 166,476 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 71,022 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

