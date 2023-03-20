Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Stock Down 0.8 %

TGI stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.64.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Group

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.13 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.04%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley acquired 6,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,498.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley bought 6,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,258.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,498.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 10,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,933 shares in the company, valued at $327,167.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $220,475. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,949 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 814,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 88,513 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 116,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in Triumph Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 361,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.