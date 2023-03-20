Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.51 Per Share

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.51 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Troy Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Troy Income & Growth Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

LON:TIGT traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 68.80 ($0.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,541. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 64.43 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 78 ($0.96). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.81. The firm has a market cap of £181.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -977.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

About Troy Income & Growth Trust

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

