Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,065,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,013 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.16% of Truist Financial worth $88,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,599,980,000 after purchasing an additional 581,532 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 326,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

Truist Financial Stock Down 7.2 %

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

TFC opened at $30.56 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

