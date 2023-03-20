Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $220,680.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $220,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,403,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $234,000.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $217,320.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $194,160.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $195,840.00.

Trupanion Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRUP traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.03. 422,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,405. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $2,654,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trupanion from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

