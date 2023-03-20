U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Gap Up to $32.95

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.95, but opened at $34.53. U.S. Bancorp shares last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 5,624,818 shares trading hands.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 6.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

