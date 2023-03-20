U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading 5.8% Higher

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.57. 211,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 717,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $874.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.60.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $818,401.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,434,969.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 67.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 74,965 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth approximately $6,396,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in U.S. Silica by 3.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at $145,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

