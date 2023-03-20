Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 278.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412,501 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Uber Technologies worth $81,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $31.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

