Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ubiquiti Price Performance
Shares of UI stock opened at $261.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.26. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $218.15 and a one year high of $350.63.
About Ubiquiti
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ubiquiti (UI)
- Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
- Risk-Free Money Market vs. Bank Dividend Stock, Which is Better?
- The End of Coca Cola’s Compressed Margins
- Enphase Energy is Still a Buy for Long-Term Growth Investors
- The Worst Could be Behind for Adidas After CEO Change
Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.