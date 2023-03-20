UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBS. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of UBS Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.46.

UBS Group Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. UBS Group has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,182,724,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in UBS Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 153,036,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,471,685,000 after buying an additional 7,791,825 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in UBS Group by 2,242.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,522,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,661,000 after buying an additional 5,286,562 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter worth about $81,603,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 205.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,975,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

