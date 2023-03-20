UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

UFPT stock opened at $111.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.38 and a fifty-two week high of $126.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.27. The stock has a market cap of $843.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

About UFP Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.