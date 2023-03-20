UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
UFP Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %
UFPT stock opened at $111.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.38 and a fifty-two week high of $126.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.27. The stock has a market cap of $843.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.76.
UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.
