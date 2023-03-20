UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PATH. Mizuho raised their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on UiPath to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.19.

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE PATH opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.60. UiPath has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $31.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,145,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

