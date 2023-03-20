UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Down 5.2%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 3,660,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 6,152,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

PATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of UiPath to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

