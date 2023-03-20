UiPath’s (PATH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded UiPath from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.19.

PATH opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $31.88.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $581,120,000 after buying an additional 8,488,829 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,193,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $368,124,000 after buying an additional 5,169,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after buying an additional 1,215,702 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,129 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $225,185,000 after buying an additional 2,248,055 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,521,462 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $208,337,000 after buying an additional 1,516,484 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

