Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.60.

NYSE:UNP opened at $190.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.71. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

