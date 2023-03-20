Uniswap One Day Volume Tops $101.90 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $6.23 or 0.00022233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.75 billion and approximately $101.90 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.25 or 0.00286399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011976 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000706 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000642 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00015685 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000221 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.38253246 USD and is down -3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 630 active market(s) with $100,742,380.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

